APC, PDP dead, no reasonable Nigerian will vote them again – Kwankwaso

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as dead adding that no Nigerian will join or vote for either of them.

He stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the party’s gubernatorial campaign rally at Tarauni local government area of the state on Monday.

Kwankwaso who described the leaders of the two leading pilitical parties as the enemies of women, youth and other Nigerians called on the people to seek positive change by utilizing their PVC in voting them out.

He warned supporters against violence but however warned that they will tolerate a repeat of what happened in the last election where they were rigged out. He called on people not to sell their PVCs to riggers and beware of whoever engages in buying of PVCs to ensure that he gets arrested.

“PDP and APC are dead and whoever knows what he is doing and is in right senses will never join any of them or vote them again.

“They are the root cause of the current situation being faced by Nigerians and are the true enemies of our women, youth and other Nigerians. We must therefore vote them out.

“You should remain peaceful and dont engage in any form of violence, but we will not allow the like of the last election to repeat itself, hence everyone of our voters will serve as an agent, vote and ensure your votes count” he stated.

Kwankwaso while commenting briefly on the new Naira notes stated that when voted into power, he will ensure a very easy and better way of swapping to the newly redesigned notes.

He also lamented the extent of poverty being faced by Nigerians insisting that most part of it affects the north of the country due to insecurity and lack of good leadership.

On education, he promised to get the over 20 million out of school children back to classrooms by building schools and renovating the already existing ones.

On security, he promised to dpuble the size of the current Nigerian Army in terms of personnel and arms.