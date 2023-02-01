By Shina Abubakar

AS the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, prepares for the Tinubu-Shettima campaign rally, the party and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, engaged in a war of words over an alleged plot to disrupt the rally.

The APC’s acting Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, while addressing journalists at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of planning to use thugs to disrupt the rally.

But, in swift reactions, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Oladele Bamiji, said the APC is only chasing shadows and accusing the governor and the PDP of what it (APC) is capable of doing.

Lawal, however, said: “The PDP in connivance with the embattled governor has concluded plans to disrupt the APC rally of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, coming up on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State.

“We also observed that the embattled governor Adeleke’s security guards are always hooded and a revelation that the majority of the hooded security guards are political hoodlums that the governor is using for extra-judicial killings and attacks of the opposition members across the state.

“PDP is planning to kit the political hoodlums with branded APC uniforms and fez caps to give false identities to the PDP-sponsored political thugs.”

But reacting, the governor’s aide said: “The APC leaders are afraid of their shadows, we are not a violent party and everybody knows that, we urge them to wake up to reality, they have started to import thugs into the state ahead of their rally from all the South-West states which we are taking cognizance of, we warn them that there is a government in place and they must be careful, any attempt to disrupt the peace of Osun will not be taken lightly. We are the ruling party and we can’t disrupt our state.”