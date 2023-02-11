APC, PDP, birds of a feather, should be rejected at polls — Onyekwere

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Onyekwere Akym Uche, has urged voters in the state to reject both the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state; and the All Progressive Congress, APC in charge of the country at the forthcoming polls, describing them as two sides of the same coin.

Uche who stated this while unveiling his blueprint for the state said that Nigeria had not witnessed any meaningful progress under the watch of both parties.

The AA governorship candidate who said he joined the race to rescue Abia and rebuild it from the ruins of bad governance, promised to end the plights of Abians if elected.

He assured that if voted into power, Abia under his watch would witness the rapid transformation and “become truly number one”.

” My Government is the one that will bring change to Abia and end the sufferings of the people”, he declared.

“I make myself available to give Abia a new hope. I have come to change the narrative of our dear state from underdevelopment and retrogression to a progressive pace-setter state.”

The US-based Economist who identified leadership failure as the major challenge of the state, said he would make Abia a major industrial hub in Nigeria.

He blamed lack of development in the state on greed and avarice by present and past leaders.

“Those who were privileged to superintend over the affairs of the state did not only abuse the opportunities given to them to positively affect lives but regrettably embarked on the insatiable chase for wealth.

“They criminally converted funds meant for the development of the state into their private possessions. Today, Abia has few individuals many times richer than the entire state while the majority of Abians are wallowing in abject poverty.”

He promised to declare a state of emergency in the health and education sectors which he said were critical for the survival of any society.

He regretted that medical doctors in the state had been on indefinite strike over salary arrears, promising to restore the dignity of labour if elected.

Uche also promised to revive the agriculture revolution of the late Premier of the Old Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara, hinting that revenue from the export of agricultural produce would substantially help him keep the state afloat.

He equally said he would not depend on the monthly allocations from the federation allocation but develop the internally generated revenue sources of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Tony Orji, decried the deplorable condition of the state due to bad leadership, saying that AA has come to “correct the anomaly”.

He urged Abians to focus on the competence and antecedents of individual candidates and not party status at the forthcoming polls.

The Chairman later presented the party’s candidate with the flag of the party.