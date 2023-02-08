APC not interested in postponing election -Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has no business seeking for postponement of the 2023 general election, as it is fully prepared for the poll.



Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Morka reacted to some media speculations alleging that the Federal Government was working on plans to postpone the election.



“Our attention has been drawn to a shadowy media report in some media outlets that the APC is pushing for a postponement of the 2023 general election.



“The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility.



“Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose,” he said.



Morka said the report was aimed causing needless anxiety among Nigerians on the election, saying that the election was a matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and corporate integrity of the country.



“It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter.



“On record, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, our party continues to wage the most extensive and vibrant campaign in the history of our nascent democracy.



“Seeking to elect our visionary presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and our party’s governorship, national and state legislative flag bearers into office,” he said.

This, he said, was in direct contrast to the lackluster and incoherent campaign of the opposition parties that had placed nothing before the electorate, except their lies and propaganda against the APC.



Morka said Buhari had left no one in doubt as to his unshakable commitment to bequeathing a befitting legacy of credible, free and fair election.



He added that the president had enacted unprecedented electoral reform and innovation that placed the country in good stead to deliver 2023 general election and bolster our democratic consolidation.

“We stand ready for the general election, and remain confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly renew our mandate in a peaceful, free and credible electoral contest,” Morka said.