APC mega rally: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s wives lead band stage

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, holds its mega rally today at Teslim Stadium, Surulere, the wife of the Lagos state governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and Oluremi Hamzat, wife of the Deputy Governor, are currently leading the band stage.

The wife of the former Osun State Governor, Chief Mrs. Oyetola, King Wasiu Ayinde, KWAM1, are among those leading the band stage.

Nigerian artistes were spotted performing and supporting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their various capacities.

Tinubu was equally spotted throwing designed cap to his supporters.

Asiwaju Youth Congress, AYC, Arewa Communities in Lagos, South West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, political groups are in attendance.