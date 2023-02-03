APC Govs meet Buhari over naira scarcity, anti-Tinubu elements in Villa

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change of plans, Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, will on Friday meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on to discuss challenges being faced by Nigerians over the scarcity of Naira notes.

The governors will also discuss allegations that some members of his kitchen cabinet are working against the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had stirred the hornet’s nest on Wednesday when he accused some elements within the Presidential Villa of working to frustrate Tinubu.

He had also faulted the Naira redesign policy of the administration which he said has caused untold hardship to Nigerians and cast the party and Tinubu in a bad light.

