APC fixes Feb 10 for fresh gubernatorial primary election in Taraba 

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo –

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has fixed Feb. 10 for the conduct of a fresh gubernatorial primary election in Taraba state.

This followed a Supreme Court verdict that nullified the primary election that brought in Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the party.

Recall that a fellow contender, Sabo Kente had dragged APC to the Supreme court to challenge the nomination of Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the party.



The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Aaron Artimas, said this in a statement Saturday.

He explained that the decision was taken by the National Secretariat of the APC and an Indirect mode would be adopted for the exercise.