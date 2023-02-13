APC develops apps to attract 80m voters for Tinubu’s victory – PCC

Dr Abiola Oshodi, member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC/PCC), said that the newly developed applications by the party would attract 80 million voters towards Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory on Feb. 25 poll.

Oshodi, who is also the Media Director of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council in Ondo State, said this on Monday

He told NAN through the telephone that the applications could be downloaded on the Apple Store and Play Store.

He said it would capture data base of electorate for election mobilisation and canvassing through state, local government, wards and polling units.

According to him, the applications will ensure over 80 million voters in Nigeria vote APC and smoothen political engagements by sensitising and creatively engaging them on the platforms.

“ They are designed to create a single chat room for supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of not less than 80 million people at a go and in real time.

“ This will enhance mobilisation of voters and canvassing of undecided voters before election and will bring real time information to supporters of the Presidential Candidate without broken messages and in real time.

“ They allow for unit to unit canvassing and mobilisation and will promote the presidential candidate and educate voters on his antecedents,” he stated.

Oshodi, a Canada-based Doctor of Psychiatry, said that the apps would afford TSGICC members and executives to interact, debate and share ideologies.

According to him, the applications are also a viable tool for election monitoring and reporting.

The APC/PCC member said that the applications were developed locally by youths towards better Nigeria.

“The apps are developed locally by our creative and highly skilled youths, though we have a very dedicated team where all ideas are entertained during the conceptualization stage of the project.

“The foreign components are quite minimal and only limited to hosting the apps on appropriate server for smooth functioning and the security of the data of our subscribers.

“unfortunately such specialized services are not available locally yet otherwise I would have confidently told you that it’s 100 per cent local content.

“ But God willing with the digital economy and ICT road map enunciated in the renewed hope manifesto of Asiwaju Tinubu, we will achieve 100 per cent app development locally under the ABAT’s presidency within a very short time if elected,” he stated.

Oshodi described 2022 Electoral Law as a game changer, saying it would address many forms of electoral malpractices and other electoral shenanigans that had characterised electoral process in the past.

“ Electoral malpractices will be minimized by the new Electoral Act and thus the need to scale up our activities and preparation towards the 2023 national election by embracing and leveraging on technology and electoral transparency which are the intents and purposes of the new 2022 Electoral Act .

“BVAS will ensure that the majority of votes will count and where there are issues electoral audit will easily identify most electoral malpractices,” he said.

Oshodi tasked all legible voters to support the party’s presidential candidate and vote for him for manifestation of his renewed hope agenda towards all round positive transformation.

“I feel happy and proud as a Nigerian that desire a great and better future for our fatherland.

“May Nigeria prosper, grow and thrive during our time and this is achievable if we work together with a common purpose and vote Asiwaju Tinubu to implement his programmes.”