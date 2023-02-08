APC chieftain empowers residents

AS the 2023 elections draws near, the Founder of Temitope Akinyemi Movement, TAM, Mr. Temitope Akinyemi, a Lagos based entrepreneur cum politician, has empowered All Progressives Congress, APC, members and candidates with cash support worth over one million naira and campaign materials.

More than 95 party members were beneficiaries of this financial gesture.

Speaking at the maiden edition of his political empowerment programme at the Unity House, Iju-Ishaga, in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area, Lagos State, Mr. Akinyemi said the programme was targeted at APC faithful, who had served the party meritoriously for several years, and also to support the election of APC candidates from the Presidency, National Assembly; governorship to State Assembly.

The candidates are Benjamin Olabinjo, Lagos-West Senate District candidate; Mrs. Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, and the re-election of both the Lagos State governor and State Assembly member for Ifako-Ijaye 01, Adewale Temitope Adedeji.

He said: “I believe this is coming at the perfect time, as most of our people are cash strapped. But beyond that, this is just one of my contributions to the welfare of the people in my local government. This programme is also an avenue to drum support for the candidacy of my brother, Adewale Temitope, who has performed exceptionally well for the people of Ifako-Ijaiye. He has earned a deserving second term.”