APC candidates, stakeholders boycott Ezeagu rally over alleged fund sleaze

By Dennis Agbo

The All progressives Congress (APC) crisis in Enugu state has nose-dived into local government paralysis, with major candidates and stakeholders of the party in Ezeagu local government boycotting its local government rally at Iwollo- Oghe, on Tuesday.



The rally which was attended by the party’s governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji; the state party chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa, the APC Deputy National chairman (south) and other state leaders of the party, was however not attended by the House of Representatives candidate for Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency, Ekene Nwankwo, the House of Assembly candidate for Ezeagu state constituency, Austin Okpaku; among other leaders.



It was gathered that the major reason for the boycott of the rally was alleged misappropriation of campaign funds meant for the party in Ezeagu and unilateral change of earlier agreed venue without proper communication by the APC chairman in Ezeagu LGA, Franz Onuorah in connivance with the state party chairman, Ugo Agballa.



A member of the party, Wilfred Ezenwa, alleged that the problem of the party both in the state and at the local government levels was sabotage and insincerity in administration of the party. He said that merchants have taken over the party in the state and in the local government level, which he attributed to the instability of the party since its inception in the state.



“A clear case of this matter is Franz Onuorah who we know has been bought over by his brothers in PDP, Festus Uzor and Chima Obieze who are contesting for Federal House of Representatives for Udi/Ezeagu and House of Assembly, respectively, that has made him siphon money, stagnate party activities just to paralyse the party in Ezeagu so as to make it easy for his Oghe-brothers in PDP to excel.



“So sabotage and double standard has always been the problem of the APC even in the local government levels.”



He further alleged that stakeholders in some other local government areas such as Awgu and Aninri LGAs has equally threatened to boycott the on-going Local government rally being embarked upon by the governorship candidate of the party as a result of misappropriiation of funds and high-handedness of the state chairman.



“Even Ugo Agballa who was newly brought in decided to chase away the stakeholder that brought him in from the PDP and now it very clear that instead of pursuing gubernatorial election and other elections campaign in the state for APC, he preferred to engage in division of the party with major stakeholders of the party at the local government levels in the state staying away, while Ugochukwu feign ignorance.

“These people are the same, Ugo and Franz have a long political relationship and that has been their stock in trade,” Ezenwa alleged.



It will be recalled that the APC in Enugu state has been in serial crises, dating back to the Ben Nwoye leadership of the party, to its present Ugo Agballa leadership. Financial matters have severally been alleged by the party members as reason for the crises in the state chapter of the party, to the extent that the state governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji had told the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, not to release any money for any campaign for Enugu state due to same financial misappropriation and bickering.



“We call on the governorship candidate Uche Nnaji to make hay while the sun shine to avert being entangled by same old ugly experiences witnessed over the years, this election will surely be won if we work as a team,” Ezenwa reiterated