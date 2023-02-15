APC candidate, Ighoruemu accused of defrauding Triumphant Company

The flagbearer of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ugheli South Constituency, John Ighoruemu Oyibokwifi, has been accused of defrauding a company, Triumphant Rovie Edge Services of Twenty Five Million Naira whilst impersonating the Honorable Minister. Federal Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

As maintained by the company’s MD, Mr. Robbi Ovie Gospel, John brought businesses he claimed he got through a senator ( where he works at the time he brought the transactions).

According to him, it was gathered that the documents he brought from the Ministry of humanitarian and disaster management where he claimed he got the LPOs, have been confirmed to be fake and forged.