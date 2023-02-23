Anticipation as soaring Nigerian artiste Boii Nate announces new single release date

Years after releasing his first official hit single, one of Nigeria’s fast-growing Afrobeat singer, Uche Akai Nathan, professionally known as Boii Nate, has announced March 15, 2023, as the date for the release of his new hot single, ‘Good Vibe.’

Boii Nate launched into the Nigerian music industry in 2012 when he released hit single, ‘Weedi Weedi Wa’, featuring legendary rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, and Lil Jojo. The track successfully shot the Plateau-born on the global stage, putting him among the ones to watch out for.

The international recording artiste has gone on to become a multi-award-winning songwriter, demonstrating over the time that his talent is not a flash in the pan. ‘Weedi Weedi Wa’, a track loaded with rich lyrics, was a meeting point for Mastercraft, the genius in Reminisce and the extraordinarily talented Lil Jojo.

Boii Nate since left his fans and music lovers across the globe on the edge waiting for another blockbuster. The multi-gifted hip-pop and dancehall singer eventually ended the endless wait and choking anticipation when he recently announced that another sumptuous ‘dinner’ is about to be served to those who have patiently waited.

In a recent post on social media, Boil Nate declared what left many ears tingling.

“All I feel is Good Vibes, nothing but Good Vibes. Kindly anticipate my new music (Good Vibes) Out 15th March, 2023,” he wrote in a promotional post on his official Instagram handle, @OfficialBoiiNate.

Though the Lagos-based singer has lifted a huge burden of anticipation off his devoted listeners and those who are followers of a good musical masterpiece, Boii Nate throws everyone into a game wild guessing whom he featured in ‘Good Vibes’, same manner Reminisce and Lil Jojo added flavour to Weedi Weedi Wa.