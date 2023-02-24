Anti democratic conduct of Govs, a major challenge, says IGP

.As INEC cancels Senatorial Election in Enugu East

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Baba Alkali has has cited what he described as the anti-democratic conduct of state governors as one of the challenges being faced by the Force.

IGP Alkali stated this on Friday at the National Collation Centre in Abuja during the second briefing of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on preparations for the 2023 general election.

He said; “The police has established a cyber crime centre to monitor cyber threats in real time and to conduct social media analysis of key and non-key players in the electoral process.

“The personnel to be deployed have a clear knowledge of their roles and ethical standard to carry out their duties. The security challenges that have been identified would be managed by the police.

“Our analysis of the current security threats has reduced drastically compared to what we recorded in the last one month.

“However, activities of terrorists, bandits, secessionists and self actualization elements, popularly known has IPOB/ESN still remain a challenge.

“Political thuggery, inter-party crisis and intra-party violence still remain a challenge.

“Hate speeches, political intolerance, extremism as well as anti-democratic conducts of some of the state governors and other strategic political actors remain a challenge”.

At the event, Prof. Yakubu announced the postponement of the conduct of senatorial election in Enugu East following the death of the Labour Party LP candidate.

The election would now hold alongside the governorship and state assembly polls on March 11

He said; “I can confirm that we have now received a formal communication from the Labour Party informing the Commission of the death of its candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District. The party also conveyed its intention to participate in the election for that constituency by replacing its deceased candidate. This request is in line with the provisions of the law.

“For clarity, I wish to quote verbatim the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 as follows: ‘If, after the time for the delivery of nomination paper and before the commencement of the poll, a nominated candidate dies, the Chief National Electoral Commissioner shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, countermand the poll in which the deceased candidate was to participate and the Commission shall appoint some other convenient date for the election within 14 days.

“The Labour Party has provided satisfactory evidence of the death of its candidate. Consequently, the Commission has suspended the election in the senatorial district as provided by Law. We have already communicated this decision to our Enugu State office. Therefore, there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East Senatorial District made up of six Local Government Areas, 77 Wards and 1,630 Polling Units. The election will now be combined with the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding in the next two weeks on 11th March 2023. Materials already delivered for the senatorial election will remain in the custody of the Central Bank in the State until the new date for election”.

He added that the Commission was aware of the situation in Imo State where it was reported that some of the critical polling unit officials drawn from the National Youth Service Corps NYSC have withdrawn their participation from some Local Government Areas as a result of the perennial insecurity.

“From the report we received from our State office, concerns have been expressed about the security situation in Osu Local Government Area, five Wards in Okigwe and six in Orlu. However, we have been assured that with enough mobilisation of security personnel to the area, it is possible for elections to hold in these locations. I have been in touch with the IGP who will brief us on their plans to secure these locations for elections to hold peacefully when he addresses us shortly.

“Generally speaking, the situation nationwide is calm as far as our preparations are concerned. There has been no incident involving the personnel or huge quantities of materials deployed by the Commission. Voter enthusiasm is high and so too is our determination to conduct credible elections”, said Yakubu.

He added that voting begins at 8.30am and ends at 2.30pm, but that any voter who is on the queue before 2.30pm will be allowed to vote even if voting goes beyond the official closing time.

“No voter will be disenfranchised”, he declared.