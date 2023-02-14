Ango Abdullahi, Ezeife, Adebanjo, others unveil Peter Obi’s book in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Elder statesmen and some prominent Nigerians including one-time vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University and Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former Anambra State governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and the leader of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa, Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday, converged on Abuja for the unveiling of a book, tagged: “Business Unusual” in written in honour of a leading presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi ahead of the Feb. 25, Presidential Election.

Business Unusual is a book published by Dasoul Media Limited, which interrogates the person of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to affirm that he embodies what it requires to ultimately get the people’s overwhelming mandate to become the President of the country.

The book postulates what a Peter Obi Presidency will look like.

Dr Eziefe, President of Igbo Elders’ Consultative Forum, who spoke at the event, urged Nigerians to vote wisely and ensure rancour-free elections.

Eziefe, a former governor of Anambra, also stressed the need for Nigerians to shun vote buying and selling.

”Do not be bought, don’t allow yourselves to be bought by selfish politicians. Monitoring of votes in a peaceful manner, devoid of rancour is necessary. Watch your votes, guard it jealously, so you won’t cry of injustice,” the elder statesman advised.

Eziefe also made a case for the election of a presidential candidate from the South, saying it would enhance national unity.

Chief Duru Ejiogu, Chairman of the event, who canvassed support for Obi, said his leadership would usher in a new Nigeria for all.

According to Ejiogu, voting Obi as president will ensure that the dream of all Nigerians for a workable country is realised.

Leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said: “Nigeria can be restructured without destroying any part of the nation. Mr Obi will do this, everyone will still have his space, but it is going to be business unusual.

“The aim would be to develop the nation, correct so many wrongs and ensure equity.”

Explaining the motivation behind the book, the author, Mr Kleisaint Ako, noted that there was need to help Nigerians make informed choices that will remove the country from its current difficulties.

”Every effort geared at advancing the political fortunes of the entity called Nigeria is the task of every patriotic Nigerian, who looks forward to seeing this country overcome its self-inflicted problems.

”This work is part of the funding tools for the Peter Obi Presidency,” Ako said.

“The media, being a major partner in the Nigerian democratic process, is hereby invited to be part of this journey, which many patriotic Nigerians look forward to.

“In view of what Nigerians have experienced at the hands of politicians who have largely disappointed them over the past four decades, Nigerians must be sensitised on this book and what it brings on board the Nigerian political journey.

“It provides a bird’s-eye view of the virtues found in Obi that are common with every great President, such as a strong vision for the country’s future, an ability to put their perspective of history into governance at the national level, effective communication skills, the courage to make effective decisions, crisis management skills, character and integrity, wise appointments and an ability to work smoothly with the parliament.

“The book provides a scintillating survey of the meaning of the truth and insight into what makes Obi tick and the very nature of his experience in corporate Nigerian and political administration where he cut his teeth in Anambra State.

“It presents Obi with his exceptional leadership qualities and clear message on how to make Nigeria great again by changing the character of government as it has been known over the past decades,” Ako said.

He emphasised that the book was a collection of verifiable evidence, collective perspectives of what had now evolved into the political revolution christened the Obi-diet Movement, documentation of insightful conversations with Peter Obi, his political party, and what they also termed to be his shadow cabinet.

“Divided into twelve chapters, the book details the rich profile of Obi, his estate, his businesses, footprints in corporate Nigeria, key support instruments for private sector growth, and takeaway experiences that can impact his tenure as president.

“Business Unusual” documents the gargantuan governance milestones achieved by Obi as Governor of Anambra State, which are aptly captured in The Legacy of Peter Obi in Anambra, postulations about what politics at the Center will look like, and what informed his decision to run for President of Nigeria.

“It gives insight into Obi’s take on security as a priority to National Development, the organic birth of the Obi-diet movement, the Oath of Office/inauguration ceremonies, and postulations as to what to expect in future.

“The book targets a variety of the reading population who stand to gain great insights into this phenomenon called Obi that the usually politically taciturn and unperturbed youths suddenly found worthy of their support.

“It is hoped that it provides additional impetus for Peter Obi’s inner circle of supporters, the intellectuals, and eggheads around him.

“These are those who have burnt all bridges to pitch their tents with him in his quest for the presidency of Nigeria. Without any doubt, many of his passionate supporters, just like his person, will want to own a copy for their terse libraries.

And surprisingly, there is a great number of admirers, some of whom are barely literate, who will also want to own one and tell their friends – “you see that Peter Obi book, I get am,” in their faltering English or pidgin.

“This club of owners of the book may never get past the photos of Obi inside but the joy of owning the book to show off among friends and fellow traders is enough satisfaction,” he added.

According to him, the proceeds realised from the launch of the book will go to the Peter Obi presidency project after the settlement of all various expenditures.