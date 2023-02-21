Anglican church leaders oust archbishop over same-sex marriage decision 

By Biodun Busari

A universal group of Anglican church leaders, under the auspices of Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches, have removed the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as their head over his decision to bless same-sex couples in England.

In a report by Daily Mail, the group in a statement said it has ceased to regard Welby as the “leader of the global communion”, and it has “disqualified” the Church of England from being its “mother church.”

The General Synod, which is the Church of England’s legislative assembly, earlier this month passed a motion to allow the blessing of same-sex couples in civil partnerships.

But, in its statement released on Monday, the church leaders accused the Church of England of treading the path of false doctrines that are opposed to the historical biblical faith by allowing same-sex marriages, noting the action ” breaks our hearts.”

The group which represents 75 per cent of Anglicans worldwide stressed that the Archbishop had “sadly led his House of Bishops to make the recommendations (for blessing gay couples) knowing that they run contrary to the faith and order of the orthodox provinces in the communion.

“We pray that our withdrawal of support for him (Welby) to lead the whole Communion is received by him as an admonishment in love.”

It added the decision had caused a “leadership crisis” and it is now working to “re-set the communion.”

The GSFA represents 25 member provinces mainly in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The move by the group of 12 Anglican archbishops to oust the senior cleric goes against more than 150 years of tradition that has seen the Archbishop of Canterbury considered the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion since its formation in 1867.