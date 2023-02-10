Anchor Insurance MD emerges Insurance CEO of 2022 at the Lagos CEO Awards

Leadership they say determines how great an organization will be. For Anchor Insurance, it is a time to celebrate its leadership. From little steps to giant strides, the company has grown to become a tall brand in the insurance industry.

In an interview at the award presentation to the company’s CEO, Ebose Augustine Osegha, he was thankful to be so honored amongst the top CEOs in Lagos State. He said “I am very grateful to God Almighty for this privilege given me, and I am dedicating this to our Chairman, my colleagues at the office Nationwide, my beautiful wife and lovely kids. It is certainly a big deal to be awarded amongst the millions of citizens and residents of Lagos, and more so, the insurance industry where we have very competent CEOs as well. This is a call to more work and for Anchor Insurance, it is a call to duty”. He concluded.

The award Head Jury, Ambassador Ayo George, spoke glowingly about the awardee. “For us at the Jury, we considered a few prerequisites, as we got a whole lot of nominations. Mr. Ebose Augustine Osegha stood out with competence, and his leadership skills set, which obviously are rubbing off on the organization. A workaholic I must say and he is deserving of this award and more”.

The Lagos CEO Awards is a totally media project aimed at projecting awardees and their brands to the good people of Lagos State and by extension, Nigeria. Awardees will be in the media for about 5months on various platforms.