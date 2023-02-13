Anambra: One killed as police foil gunmen attempt to burn down police station

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State police command has foiled an attempt by gunmen to attack and burn down Ogidi Police station in Idemili North local government area of the state, killing one of the attackers in the process.

Many of the hoodlums also sustained injuries during exchange of fire with the police.

The incident caused panic in the area following the heavy shooting during the incident which happened in the wee hours of Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said in addition to demobilizing one of the attackers, police operatives recovered many expanded cartridges and 25 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, which they apparently wanted to use to set the station ablaze.

Ikenga said: “The hoodlums/arsonists came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles. “They started shooting indiscriminately and attempted to gain access into Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North.

“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralized by the operatives.

“The police facility is intact and no casualty was recorded on the side of the police. The area has been reinforced by the tactical teams of the command and police operation is still ongoing.