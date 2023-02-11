Amotekun arrests man after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

.

The Amotekun Corps in Osun has arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly broke into the Cheribum and Seraphim Church in Ogo-Oluwa Area, Osogbo.

Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd.), the state Amotekun Commander, said that the suspect broke into the church at about 4am on Friday.

He told journalists in Osogbo on Saturday that the suspect was apprehended after a resident notified operatives of the corps.

“Our men received a distress call from one of the residents of Ogo-Oluwa that a church was being burgled and they needed the attention of our operatives urgently to arrest the suspect.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and they were able to arrest the suspect while trying to escape the scene with his loot,” he said

Adewinmbi said a sound system engine, microphones, drum sets and other items were recovered from the suspect.

The commander said the suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

He appealed to residents to continue to provide the corps with information that would help in curbing crime in the state.

He admonished residents to always speak out when they notice suspected criminals in their areas.