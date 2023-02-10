Amnesty: N’Delta group dismisses calls for suspension of Ndiomu

A group, Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), has dismissed calls for the suspension of the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Major-General Barry Ndiomu.

It also described those behind the move as “a fictitious, faceless and non-existent pack of so-called elders and traditional rulers.”

Convener of NDIG, Dr. Boma Horsfall, said this in a statement.

His words: “Not only is the act of these elements disgraceful, but they are also not known, whether as elders, traditional rulers, or as ex-agitators captured in the database of the PAP.

“Among other nefarious allegations of the group, the shameful claim that the signature of late Professor Charles Dokubo was forged by the current PAP administration to backdate contract award letters to contractors, is a lie from the pit of hell. Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large are therefore encouraged to disregard their claims, as they are empty and baseless. Their antics are mere ploys to gain attention and swindle monies from the PAP.

“The group should bear in mind that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) are too busy with the important task of fixing the country, and as such, may not have time to look at their frivolous petitions, let alone consider it.

“We have it on good authority that these faceless groups are acting out of frustration, because the new PAP administration which upholds a high level of integrity, has blocked all loopholes from where they get free monies for contracts not executed.

“Since he came on board as Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major-General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has initiated strategic processes to ensure that the Programme fulfils its mandate. His early track record speaks volumes and remains unmatched.

“We, hereby, caution the fake Elders and Traditional Rulers to desist from spreading falsehood about a man who Niger Delta youths consider a gift to the PAP. We urge General Ndiomu to remain focused on his mandate, and not be distracted by these sponsored lies. We also urge President Buhari and the NSA to direct appropriate authorities to invite them for questioning.”