American coach Jesse Marsch linked to Southampton move

American coach Jesse Marsch is reportedly hinted to be the next managerial figure at Southampton to replace Nathan Jones, who was sacked after three months of taking charge of the club.

Marsch had missed out to be the next coach of USMNT after being relieved from duty at Leeds United in early February.

The English team is acting fast for a possible replacement as they are sitting in the 20th position on the table four points afar from safety.

The Saints awarded Jones an eviction after he failed to lift the club away from relegation waters across his 14-game tenure.

Southampton have also been considering Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney to be their potential saviors.

The club management understands that the American’s stints at RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls will be a perfect fit for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s tactics.

The Austrian was at the club for almost four years before being replaced by Nathan Jones.