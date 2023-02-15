Ameachi absent as Tinubu campaign rally peak in Port Harcourt

.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER minister of transportation and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state is conspicuously absent in Port Harcourt about now as the presidential campaign rally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the state gets underway.

Tinubu was ushered into the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, aka Liberation Stadium, by Rivers APC guber candidate, Tonye Cole, as dignitaries match into the podium for the all-important rally now gradually peaking.

In the absence of Amaechi, leaders have raised some concerns over the perceived failure of the former minister to let go of the animosity generated between him and the candidate following the touchy presidential primary of the APC last year.

Dismissing Amaechi’s absence as borne out of any ill-feeling towards Tinubu, however, Darlington Nwauju, Spokesman, Rivers APC told Vanguard, “For those not aware, the former Transportation Minister is a Law school student attending to his academics. But yo