Alligator kills 85-yr-old woman walking her dog in US 

By Biodun Busari

An alligator has attacked and killed an 85-year-old woman while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida’s Atlantic Coast in the United States.

The tragic incident happened on Monday afternoon when the US senior citizen was walking her dog near a canal in Spanish Lakes Fairway near Fort Pierce.

According to Fox News on Tuesday, the alligator measured nearly 3.3 meters long attacked the dog first as reported by St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara.

A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck and was taken from the scene.

“FWC is in charge of the investigation, however we assisted with a helicopter and manpower,” Mascara said.

The woman’s name has not been made public as officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition was not immediately known.

The report from Fox News said fatal alligator attacks are rare, but they do occur.

In 2016, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed by alligator when he was on vacation with his family from Nebraska at Walt Disney World. Since then hundreds of gators have been relocated from the area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, between 1948 and 2021 there have been 442 unprovoked alligator bites on humans, including 26 fatalities.

The chances of a person in Florida being injured in an unprovoked alligator attack is about one in 3.1 million, according to the commission.

Once on the endangered species list, the alligator has recovered to the point that wildlife officials estimate the Florida population at more than 1.3 million animals.

Officials warn people to be careful around bodies of water, as well as against feeding alligators.

“Although alligators can move quickly on land, they are not well adapted for capturing prey out of the water,” the agency’s website said. “However, they can lunge at prey within a few feet of the shoreline.”