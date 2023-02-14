Alleged N3bn fraud: Kogi Gov’s nephew, others seek bail on liberal term

….as court fixes Feb 20 for ruling

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed February 20 to rule on a bail application that was filed by Ali Bello, a nephew of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is facing trial over his alleged complicity in a N3billion fraud.

Trial Justice Obiora Egwuatu said he would equally consider the merit of applications that Bello’s three alleged accomplices- Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyada Sadat- also filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the case against them.

The court had on February 8, remanded the four defendants in prison custody, after they pleaded not guilty to an 18-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against them.

At the resumed proceedings in the matter on Tuesday, counsel to the defendants, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, begged the court to release them on bail on liberal terms.

Raji, SAN, while contending that the charge contained bailable offences, pledged to ensure the availability of the defendants for their trial.

He told the court that the defendants were subject of an investigation by the EFCC for over a year, saying they neither hindered nor interfered with the process.

The senior lawyer further drew attention of the court to the fact that the anti-graft agency had earlier granted administrative bail to the defendants, adding that one of them was even permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that the defendants did not escape from the country, but kept all terms of their administrative bail.

Raji, SAN, therefore, pleaded the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the defendants by ordering their release from custody.

However, on its part, the EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr. M.K. Hussein, opposed the defendants’ application for bail, insisting that they posed a flight risk.

EFCC told the court that the defendants have the means and capacity to interfere with its proposed witnesses, if granted bail.

Rather, the anti-graft agency urged the court to order accelerated trial of the defendants.

After he had listened to both parties, Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter for ruling.

The charge against the defendants borders on conspiracy, fraud criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

EFCC alleged that they committed offences contrary to Sections 15(2)(d) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.