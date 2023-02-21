Alleged N3bn fraud: Court grants Ali Bello, 3 others N500m bail

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday granted Ali Bello and three others bail in an alleged N3 billion fraud suit against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ruling against a counter-affidavit by the EFCC counsel opposing the bail request, the judge held that the charges against the defendants were bailable and it was to enable the defendants charged with an offence to prepare adequately for their trial.

Bello was on February 8, 2023, arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyadai Sadat, on an 18-count charge before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Following their not guilty plea, Justice Egwuatu, adjourned till February 13 for hearing in their bail application.

However, delivering ruling in the applications, Justice Egwuatu held that he was inclined to admit the defendants to bail and ruled that the bail was granted in the sum of N500 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties should be resident in Abuja, with identifiable address and own landed property worth N500 million within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge added that the original title documents to the said property must be deposited with the Registrar of the court, as well as evidence of tax payment for three years running from 2020 to 2022.

Besides the judge held that the defendants are to deposit their international passport with the court and could only travel after due permission from the court.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned till April 16 for commencement of trial, contrary to an earlier press statement from EFCC, which indicated that trial had begun in the case.