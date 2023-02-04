Alleged missing persons: Family members cry to Buhari, seek justice

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

SOME indigenes of Kogi state have cried out, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of their loved ones.

According to the victim’s family members of the alleged missing persons, a series of extrajudicial killings, intimidation, abductions and kidnappings of perceived political enemies of the powers that be in Kogi state had become a recurring experience in the state since 2019.

They, however, regret that nothing has been done about the ugly situation.

Against that background, they called on Buhari to come to their aid as a series of petitions to the state government had not helped the situation.

At a briefing in Abuja, one Muss Asraf alleged that his father was arrested by security operatives led by Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi, Commander of the Navy Special Forces in Kogi State since 2019 without trial in a court of competent jurisdiction.

His words: “On 10th August 2019, some army men, while some were not dressed in army uniform jump through our fence broke in the main door, when I open the main gate, I saw navy commander charles Akalezi with Tijani Ozigi who is presently contesting for House of Reps in Kogi State, they brought my daddy out took him away, since them up till now we have not seen or heard anything from our daddy and his lines are switched off.”

“We don’t know whether he is still alive or not, we have submitted letters to the state government but nothing has been done up till date. We want the President, Muhammadu Buhari to help us.”

Another family member who identified himself as Abdulfatai Malik said his younger brother was also arrested since 2019, adding that there was no record of his brothers arrest in Okene police station when he visited the command to make inquiry.

“Our local government chairman with some vigilante came to pick my younger one, I went to the police station in Okene they said they don’t have anybody like that in their custody, I approached the local government chairman, he said my brothers arrest was on the order of the state governor, I asked him the reason for the arrest because my brother is a farmer and not a politician. I have visited all the police stations and army base in Kogi they said there is no report like that.”

Also Speaking, Barr Shedrack M. Demaki, Esq of Principal Partner, Demaki & Demaki standing for the missing indigenes said series of petition has been written to the Chief of Navy Staff but regretted that nothing has been done to resolve the case.

Damaki called on Buhari to call the Chief of Naval Staff and Uchendu Nicholas Akalezi to order.

He stated: “We wish to state that the actions of Commander Akalezi of NNS Lugard for all his dastardly acts and Chief of Naval Staff are a clear breach of the operational code of conduct of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria’’.

‘’The Nigerian Navy was created by the force of law to protect the territorial waters of the Federal of Republic of Nigeria from external aggressions and to protect the country’s assets situate in waters. It is so disheartening that the Nigerian Navy under the current Chief of Naval Staff has derailed from their constitutional roles and delved into the murky waters of politics in Kogi State.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic where laws are nonexistence or not obeyed. Nigeria has laws and no person or group of persons are above the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Therefore, Commander Akalezi and the Chief of Naval of Staff are not above the laws of the land. The action of Commander Akalezi and the Chief of Naval Staff dents the image of the disciplined officers of Nigerian Navy who are reputed for their bravery and uprightness; and, if left unabated will lead to breakdown of law and order; and destruction of lives and properties in Kogi State.

“These series of extrajudicial killings, intimidation, abductions and kidnappings of Kogi indigenes have been occurring since 2019 and has not abated rather Akalezi is further emboldened to continue carrying out his dastardly acts. It is our brief also that the families of the victims of Akalezi’s brutality have written several petitions to the Department of State Security, the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Naval Staff; however, none were investigated by the respective authorities.”