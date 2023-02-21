Alleged medical forgery: Absence of Fani-Kayode stalls trial

‘

LAGOS—The trial of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, charged with forgery of the medical report before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, was, yesterday, stalled due to his absence.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial on a 12-count charge bordering on the use of false documents, use of fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretence and fabricating evidence.

The defence counsel, Mr Wale Balogun, informed the court of the absence of the defendant. He said the defendant was absent due to health reasons and issues he had with the Department of State Services, DSS.

“His absence is also due to a running battle he has with both the DSS and the Police.

“Since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting every day at the DSS and while he was doing this, the police invited him for questioning with regards to some comments he made online.

“Since we left here on the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind and that has affected his health.

“On February 16, he was at the hospital and on Saturday, he was also readmitted back to the National Hospital.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this, it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today but the other days, 21 and 22.

“We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him to resolve those issues,” Balogun said.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed that the defence gave some documents to the prosecution.

The defendant was alleged to have forged medical report(s), which he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he is being prosecuted by the EFCC for an alleged N4.9 billion fraud.

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case until May 24, 2023, for the continuation of trial.