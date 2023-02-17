Alleged extra-judicial killings in Anambra: IGP sets up investigative panel

**Promises to ensure Justice, uphold professional values of police

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has set up a Special Investigation Panel under the IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to commence investigations into weighty allegations of unprofessionalism, high-handedness, and extra-judicial killings leveled against Police officers serving at the Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and the Anambra State Command.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the allegations were made on social media platforms.

The officers allegedly invovled are CSP Patrick Agbazue, officer-in-charge of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra State Command; SP Nwode Nkeiruka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, and Inspector Harrison Akama attached to the RRS,

Th statementt said, “In light of the serious allegations leveled against the officers, they reported at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja on Friday 17th February, 2023, on the directives of the IGP for commencement of investigations to ascertain the veracity of the allegations for further necessary action, while the panel has been given a period of two weeks to come up with a report of investigations.

“The Force enjoins any member of the public who has had experiences or information on acts of high-handedness, extortion, or extra-judicial killings by the officers in question, to forward same with detailed information via mobile number 08036242591, or by email via [email protected], [email protected] to enable the panel achieve a wholistic investigation.

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the findings of the investigations will determine the next line of action, even as he promises that the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the case and sanctions meted to any officers found guilty accordingly.”