Alleged electoral fraud: Another adjournment stalls Prof Uduk’s trial

THE trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, over alleged electoral fraud was stalled again on Thursday

before Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, as his new counsel George Ezeugwu applied for adjournment to enable him study the case.

Professor Uduk is being prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC) on three-count amended charge of abandonment of duties, publishing/ announcing of fake election result scores, and lying on oath.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the trial could not proceed as the new defence counsel who said he was yet to reach the former defense Counsel Abasiodiong Ekpenyong for the case file, pleaded for adjournment of the case.

He explained that Ekpenyong, did not take several calls made to his phone, additng that it was the defendant’s daughter who had approached him two days ago to take over the case.

Recall that Abasiodiong Ekpenyong had on Thursday January 12, 2023 announced his withdrawal from the case on ground of ill health.

It could also be recalled that the presiding Judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang had after reading the withdrawal letter in the open court, advised the defendant’s family to look for another Lawyer to continue with the case on Thursday February 9.

However, Counsel to INEC, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN) did not oppose the adjournment plea, even though he, expressed disappointment that even with the change of defense could, the defendant couldn’t close his defence same Thursday.

After listening to Ezeugwu’s explanations, Justice Bassey Nkanang granted his prayers and adjourned the matter till February 21, 2023 on the condition that there shall not be another excuse for adjournment of the case.

He described as regrettable the fact that the matter had suffered serious setback due to series of adjournments sought by the defense counsel even after the prosecution closed their case since January 2022.

Justice Nkanang, therefore, warned that if the scenario repeats itself on April 21, 2023 he shall award heavy cost against the defendant.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the stalled trial, INEC’s Counsel Onwuenwunor lamented that the new defence Lawyers adjournment plea scuttled the Thursday proceedings.

“We were served notice of change of Counsel just this morning. And the order of the last date was that they (defence) should bring all their witnesses, put them in the witness box so that this matter can be closed today.

“And if by that 21st February, nothing goes on and they come up with another excuse I will apply that the Court should close their case so that the matter can be adjourned for filing of final addresses”, He asserted.

However, who was granted bail on Health grounds has been absent in Court for some months now on same health ground.