Alleged Coup tweet: Let Fani-Kayode be, Police told

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Nigerian Police Force not to duplicate efforts into investigating the council’s Director of New Media and Special Projects, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over a tweet which had alleged a clandestine meeting between some top military personnel and presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Consequently, the council has asked the police to allow the Department of State Services DSS continue with its investigations, which it had already begun since Monday.

“Despite the well-publicized invitation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today, we were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.

“On Tuesday the AIG Federal Investigation Bureau also invited Fani-Kayode for questioning.

“The APC-PCC is concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency, just some 10 days to the election, when he is most needed as our director of New Media”, the council said on Wednesday in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

While the APC PCC said it was not questioning the authority of the police to invite its official, it however asked the police to be mindful of the fact that the truth they seek to find is already being pursued by the DSS.

“They should allow the DSS to complete its investigation”, the council declared.

It noted that, “Chief Fani-Kayode upon his first interview by the DSS, described the agency as ‘very professional’, in the way the operatives grilled him on a tweet accusing one of the opposition leaders of cooking something with the military authorities”.

“The DSS at the meeting made it clear to him that the basis of his tweet, a newspaper report, was not correct.

“Fani-Kayode will have another round of grilling by the DSS today (Wednesday).

“In a statement Tuesday night, the agency spokesman explained the reason for Fani-Kayode’s invitation, saying it was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to​ National Security”, said the PCC.

The DSS had said Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter.

“Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues,” DSS had explained.

But the APC PCC said the police should allow the investigation by the DSS to go its full course.

“We want the police to allow the investigation go its full course, so that they do not open themselves to suspicions that they were implementing an agenda scripted by the opposition.

“Chief Fani-Kayode is a respected Nigerian and had served his country as minister of aviation. He will be available any time to answer for his actions”.