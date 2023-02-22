Alleged Corruption: You’ve to face trial, court tells Ondo Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure High Court, sitting in Ondo state, has assumed jurisdiction over the trial of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun and two others, for alleged fraud involving the N2.4m fund belonging to the Assembly.

Consequently, the three lawmakers and one civil servant, are to be arraigned before Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, on April 24 and 25 for the alleged fraud sequel to the dismissal of preliminary objection filed against their trial by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The fund was meant for a seminar, which the lawmakers and the civil servant were meant to attend, but didn’t attend

Recall, the EFCC had dragged the Speaker, Oleyelogun, a lawmaker, Felemu-Gudu Bankole and a civil servant, Segun Oyadeyi Bankole to court for alleged misappropriation of N2.4million belonging to the State Assembly.

When the case came up for hearing, the lawmakers, argued that the EFCC lacked the power to prosecute offences affecting the finances and assets of the state as there exists a law enacted by the Assembly to tackle corruption allegations in the state.

The defendants in the preliminary objection filed to the EFCC charges by their counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori asked the Court to decline Jurisdiction and strike out the charges against them because the EFCC has no right to prosecute them as the assets they were facing trial for belonged to the state.

Emodamori said the EFCC has no right to prosecute the defendants for alleged corruption in view of the State Public Complaint Financial Crimes and Anti Corruption Commission Law passed into law and signed by Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in January 2022.

But, the Counsel to the EFCC, Mr Fredrick Dibang, said that the court has jurisdiction, because, the State law enacted by the state Assembly is contrary to the acts of the National Assembly that establish EFCC and once there is a conflict between the law of a state and that of the National Assembly, the law of the state is suspended.

Dibang, said the Assembly passed the law with the intention of frustrating the trial of the lawmakers and the civil servant for the alleged abuse of office and corruption.

However, in his ruling, Justice Adebusoye put the state law in abeyance and held that the EFCC has the power to investigate and prosecute the lawmakers for the alleged fraud, which they were charged with.

Adebusoye said “the offences being against the defendants are not state offences promulgated by the state legislation but a federal offence, having being promulgated by the national assembly, though relates to finances of Ondo state.

“Without wasting the time of this court, it settles that the complainant is empowered to investigate and prosecute the three defendants on the two counts charge as stated in the information file, being federal offences and even though the alleged ones involved belong to the Ondo state government.”

The Judge, therefore, dismissed the preliminary objection as filed by the defendants and assumed jurisdiction to adjudicate on this matter.