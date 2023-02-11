ALLEGED CONTEMPT ORDER: Bawa must go protest rocks Lagos

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Ikeja area of Lagos State witnessed traffic logjam, on Saturday, when hundreds of anti-Bawa activists of the Coalition of Anticorruption Organizations came out in their numbers along the busy Alausa-Obafemi Awolowo Way chanting “Bawa Must Go” with placards condemning the EFCC chairman’s alleged disobedience to Court orders.

The protesters demanded the removal of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. EFCC.

The protest was led by Dr. Kolawole Sanchez-Jude, Mr Declan Ihekaire, Mr Cletus Okedube, Mr Johnson Areola, Mr George Sanda, Mr Femi Lawson and a host of other notable activists.

The protesters, in a statement read by Femi Lawson, said: “The EFCC cannot continue to dehumanise Nigerians on the pages of newspapers, based on unverified political investigations and without proving their case beyond reasonable doubt in a competent court.

“The fixation of the EFCC boss on certain individuals and institutions when grievous petitions capable of bringing the economy down are left unattended, gives the anti-corruption war, under the leadership of Mr. Bawa, a dangerously political colouration.

“It has become a tool used to distract perceived political opponents of certain powerful interests with all manner of unfounded embarrassments promoted in both the conventional and social media

“We call on stakeholders in the Nigerian project to call them to order.

“Nigeria is not a Police state and we the activists will not stand by while people’s rights are denied them unjustly.”