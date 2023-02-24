Alleged APC Suspension: Onoh seeks fair hearing for Kalu if true

.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign spokesman in the South East, Dr Josef Onoh has asked the party to ensure that it gives a fair hearing to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu if actually he was suspended by the party.

Kalu was reportedly suspended by the APC in Abia state, on Friday, for alleged anti-party activities, particularly for his reluctance to openly support the Governorship candidate of the APC in Abia state.

Onoh said that his earlier position on Kalu over the Senator’s late support for the party’s presidential candidate has not changed but has nothing to do with the internal matters of the Abia state APC chapter and urged for a discrete investigation of the purported allegation on Kalu and not to allow the opposition hijack the party with propaganda.

Onoh said he has respect for Kalu whom he described as a Man of valour with an established pedigree in business and in politics; with a relish in stylistics.

He urged the Abia State chapter of the APC not to toy with Kalu’s stature and capacity for value addition if the purported suspension is true.

“Distinguished Senator Kalu is entitled to a fair hearing. I hold him in high esteem and whatever difference he has with his home state should be looked into by the party carefully.

“There’s is always life after politics and so Senator Kalu should not be sacrificed on the alter of the 2023 presidential election,” Onoh cautioned.

He noted that his intersection for Kalu does not in any way diminish his earlier observation, but that the APC, particularly in Abia state should tamper Justice with mercy if Kalu had actually in any way wronged the party in the state.