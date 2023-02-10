Allegations of land grabbing irrational – Ogun monarch 

By Evelyn Usman

The traditional ruler of Irete-Ijebu kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Abdulganiyu Yesufu, has described as irrational and baseless, allegations by a group that he connived with some other persons to convert the Abomiti, Yeguda and Eyin-Osa resettlement land for kickbacks.

The group also alleged that the monarch presented ‘forged or backdated survey to some of the communities and described him as a quack surveyor.

In a statement signed by the Palace Principal Secretary, Taiwo Shakiru, Oba Yesufu said the allegations did not only lack facts but was a deliberate attempt to smear his image and cause chaos.

According to the statement: ” The summary of the background facts is that the Lagos State Government resettled people/communities that it acquired their ancestral/customary lands for the public purpose of the Lekki Free Trade Zone Project, pursuant to the Land Use Act, 1978, Chapter L5, LFN 2004, on a large expanse of land at Oke-Ira Alagbon/Ilamija, Epe Lagos State, under the Resettlement Committees namely: Abomiti, Eyin Osa and Yeguda.

“The three associations were duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and a Memorandum of Understanding subsequently signed by the three committees with the Lagos State Government.

“Therefore, the individuals recognised by law to manage the day-to-day running of the activities of each of the association are the committee members. They determine what they do with their land. Our Kabiyesi neither runs the committees nor take decisions for them.”

The statement clarified that the monarch was neither a civil servant nor a political appointee of the Lagos State Government, and as such, had no business with collaborating with any Government official or political office holder on a land that he was not a Committee member.

It therefore, frowned at the allegation that the monarch connived with some persons to ‘convert the Abomiti, Yeguda and Eyin -Osa resettlement land for kickbacks’.

It said, ” It is even more imbecilic that the so-called self-appointed mouthpiece of the faceless ‘Parapo Communities’ did not mention who received the kickbacks, how much, where it was collected and the mode of payment!

“Even more laughable is the allegation that Kabiyesi ‘forged or backdated survey to some of the communities’ and that the Lagos State Government suspended the activities of Lekki Coaster and Epe Lagoon on their resettlement land, because of ‘Awokoya’s greed and conversion of all the land for personal sales’. This totally rubbishes whatever iota of rationality exists in the medulla oblongata of the said purveyors of this fake information because they failed to reference a single Survey Plan produced by the Kabiyesi to any community, that either Police Forensic Report or a Report of the Surveyor General’s Office had confirmed emanated from the Kabiyesi and is ‘forged’”.

The statement further clarified that the monarch was a land management consultant and did not refer to himself as a licenced or registered surveyor.

“Kabiyesi has never appended his signature to any document and/or Survey Plan as a licensed and/or registered surveyor. He is not a ‘quack surveyor’. He is a land Management consultant with an enviable pedigree of impervious integrity, unimpeachable credibility and outstanding professional finesse. He worked for the Resettlement Committees namely Abomiti, Eyin Osa and Yeguda as a land management consultant and he is entitled to his remuneration as mutually agreed and documented between the parties.

“Therefore, it is criminal and pernicious, and it begs logic for anyone to have wickedly and curiously attempted to tarnish the good name and disparage the image of the Kabiyesi, and the noble traditional institution of the Onirete of Irete-Ijebu stool”.