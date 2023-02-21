All you need to know about APC mega rally in Lagos

Nation’s challenges: Buhari worked hard, I ‘ll work harder for renewed hope-Tinubu

.Mammoth crowd as APC ends presidential campaign in Lagos

.Tinubu ‘ill not disappoint Nigerians, Remi Tinubu

.Lagos ready for APC’s victory Sanwo-Olu

.APC debunks report of Tinubu throwing Naira notes at Lagos crowd

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of a renewed hope in the face of daunting socioo-economic challenges if elected as next president in the Saturday poll, saying the incumbent President Muhamnadu Buhari has worked hard and he would work harder with a renewed hope of greater Nigeria.

Tinubu made the remarks at APC, Renewed Hope 2023, Presidential Grand Finale Rally in Lagos State, held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and led by President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Executives, with it’s chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

Tinubu, who attended the mega rally, with his vice, Kashim Shetima to address the mammoth crowd and supporters, commended President Buhari for his efforts at tackling security challenge among other socio-economic challenges for the confidence repose in him to take on the nation in leading Nigerians in the next dispensation.

Roll call

Personalities at the mega rally included:

Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Senator Olurinimbe Mammora, Senator Ganiu Olarenwaju Solomon, GOS, Bala Muhammed, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, APC Senate candidate, Lagos West, Dr. idiat Adebule APC Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, members of Lagos State Executive members, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, former first lady of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi.

Others were: Party faithful which included: Former and Present State Governors, Kogi, Zamfara, Senate President, Ahmad Lawal, Speaker Ministers, Senators and other cabinet members,candidates of APC in the forth coming elections, supporters, Nollywood stars, musicians, trade associations, market leaders, among other dignitaries.

Popular musicians from the Northern part of the country also rendered songs on praises of Tinubu’s virtues. Nollywood actor Zack Orji, and Baba Chinedu were also present.

Tinubu promised to work harder to eliminate sufferings of the masses.with a renewed hope of a greater Nigeria as they cast their vote for him in the 2023 general election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

According to him, “Buhari has shown resilience, determination to ensure peace and restore the economy in Nigeria in the face challenges.The challenge came in form of Boko Haram among others. But he worked hard. He protected both Muslim and Christians. He never failed in his promise.

“Today is a challenging speech.

I assure you, I will work harder for Nigeria. O promise you that all agenda in the renewed hope will be pursued vigorously.

“I thanked all d Youruba groups for the support shown so far. Go out and vote next Saturday, do not stay away as I assure that we will vote and we will win.”

Sanwo-Olu

Also, the Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who thanked the President for attending the grand finale rally and residents for believing in the progressives, maintained that Lagos would continue to be a centre of excellence, urging them to cast their vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

“You have not disappointed us today by coming out in your large numbers to show solidarity with our leader, Tinubu and our party, APC. despite harsh economic crunch.

“So, from next Saturday go and vote, for victory is ours. Lagos is ready for Tinubu-Shettima’s victory.

Tinubu ‘ll not disappoint Nigerians, Senator Oluremi

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of APC Presidential candidate, said Nigeria was at a crucial stage.

She urged Nigerians and Lagos residents to continue to support the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu, her husband as they can count on him because he would not disappoint or take them for granted.

Tinubu also urged electorate to vote for Sanwo-Olu second term bid and other APC candidates from top to bottom. A

“For the past 23 years, Tinubu has been working tirelessly to improve the lit of the masses, serving their interest.

“A leader doe not come becsuse of solely seiziig a power, but come to serve the people, and the poor.

“Tinubu will not disappoint you by the grace of God. You (Nigerians) will never be taken for granted. And vote for Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat and all APC candidates from top to bottom in the general polls commencing this Saturday,

Lalung speaks

Diector General DG, APC Presidential campaign team, Simeon Lalung and Governor Plateau State said, “In the next one week Tinubu will no longer be a city boy but will go to Abuja and be Garki man. A new president is already here before Saturday poll.”

Adamu speaks

In his brief remarks, Adamu, simply stated: “Our votes by mid day Saturday, will have turned to victory.”

APC debunks report of Tinubu throwing Naira notes at Lagos crowd

Meanwhile, the APC Lagos chapter has described the purported report of Tinubu throwing wads of naira at crowd at the mega rally as fake news from pit of hell.

The Publicity Secretary, Lagos APC. Seye Oladejo, said the fake news emanated as the phenomenal success of Lagos grand rally which dazed opponents.

According to Oladejo: “Dazed by the phenomenal success of Lagos grand rally held today’s (February 21), frustrated political opponents have resorted to planting fictional story of Naira-throwing by our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In a currently trending post, the orchestrated report purports that Asiwaju Tinubu threw wads of bank-notes to cheering crowd at Oshodi as his motorcade rode past from Lagos airport enroute Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

“It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell. It is part of an ongoing well-oiled campaign of calumny in a compromised section of the media to project Asiwaju in bad lights at a time millions of Nigeria are unable to access their hard-earned cash deposited in the banks.

“Asiwaju has championed the cause of long-suffering Nigerians that they be allowed to spend old bank notes pending when CBN is able to make adequate bank notes available. So, where will Asiwaju have seen new notes to be throwing on Lagos highways?

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this infantile lie given its provenance (one of the cheap bloggers hired by political opponents now traumatised by APC’ imminent victory on February 25).

“But we chose to make this brief statement for the sake of the gullible who might be deceived by such cheap spin.

“A closer look at the accompanying short video (attached to the referenced fake report) will clearly reveal that two APC leaders are the ones actually throwing branded APC fez caps and leaflets to cheering crowd. Certainly not Naira notes.

“We urge our supporters and all right-thinking Nigerians to remain calm and vote Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, February 25.”

Earlier, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, led other hip-hop musians to entertain the massive crowd.

Supporters and party faithful were chanting Tinubu’s name in solidarity and admiration of all.