Aliyu mobilises Abuja voters for Tinubu-Shettima at APC rally

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH less than two weeks to the February 25 presidential election, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Sunday, intensified support and galvanized voters across the six Area Councils of the FCT, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential and vice presidential candidates during the mega APC presidential rally in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Assistant, SA, Media to the FCT Minister of State, Austine Elemue.

Aliyu said there is no gainsaying of the fact that Tinubu remains the peoples’ choice and for FCT electorates, the answer is positive for a landslide victory of Tinubu and the party as far as the huge presence of the party in the Territory is concerned.





Also in her remarks, she spoke about the qualities and achievements of Tinubu and being a progressive to the core and man of the masses, therefore, appealed to the electorates to ensure their votes is for Tinubu, hence should come out en mass to vote the presidential candidate of the APC from top to bottom.

The rally had in attendance of top APC party chieftains including former governors, ministers, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, youths and women.

She said: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of delivering results for the people. He has transformed Lagos State into a thriving hub of economic activities and has always put the needs of the people first.

The Minister also assured of intensifying efforts to reach every nook and craine of the communities and wards to ensure the voters understand who Tinubu is and what he has to change the narrative if elected the president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appreciated the people of the FCT and commended them for their support.

He also called on them not to be deceived by other presidential candidates but to come tighter with to build a virile nation based on the huge potentials and blessings God has deposited in the country.

He also said his goal is to make a Nigeria where nobody is made somebody with his blueprint that is basically masses-driven, and he promised to change the situation of the FCT down to the grassroots of elected president as he will hit the ground running.

However, he stressed why the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be supported by Nigerians including security agencies to conduct peaceful and transparent elections that would be credible and acceptable.



He further stated that Nigerians should ensure their votes count and that they are to abide by democratic tenets and not violence, because he is against it.