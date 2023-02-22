ALG sues for free, fair elections, urges Nigerians to vote right

…as Group releases organisational framework to help Nigerians on how to choose right leadership

By Chris Onuoha

Africa Leadership Group (ALG) has stepped up effort to sensitize the Nigerian populace about the need to be conscious in choosing the right leadership to lead them. This also comes as the group in a release, urges Nigerians to go out en-mass and choose credible candidates in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The organisation, a non profit, non religious, non partisan leadership group founded since 2020 by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, made this known in a communiqué released recently to educate Nigerians about voting the right candidate in the upcoming general election in Nigeria.

The communiqué, a comprehensive ALG factsheet, details very important information as guide to choosing the right leadership. ALG as a force was established to foster a worldwide African citizen’s quest to move Africa to greatness as a continent with responsible ethical, accountable leadership, good governance, accountability, and equitable and effective use of human and natural resources.

Since it was founded in 2020, ALG and its local associate ‘Nigeria Leadership Series’ (NLS), have established a credible platform for dialogue and exploring solutions among citizens and credible experts on critical issues regarding national development and humanitarian assistance.

The group in the statement noted that demand for effective and systematic leadership development in Africa is growing rapidly. According to the ALG, by strengthening leadership and effective governance, Africa can improve its public and private sector performance and strengthen its prospects for sustainable growth and prosperity.

“If there is a single theme that characterizes the public sector in Africa, it is the growing and urgent demand for responsible leadership, transparency, accountability, performance and effectiveness at all governmental level in every nation,” it stated.

The statement also mentioned that there is no doubt that the need for effective leadership in Africa is critical and most emerging leaders particularly women have not received much structured support for developing their full potential in the public sector and politics.

Quoting the words of famous African leader, Nelson Mandela, it stated, “Africa has suffered from a shortage of effective leaders, poor leadership has cost the continent immensely over the past few decades, creating major problems in the political and economic spheres.”

It stated further that an effective state public sector is vital for the provision of the goods and services and the rules and institutions that allow markets to flourish and the people to lead wealthier and healthier lives. “Without it sustainable development both economic and social is impossible,” it added.

Ighodalo in his statement quoted the words of Mckinsey Consulting firm that says, “An empathetic citizen obsessed perspective will allow public sector leaders to create programmes and products that generate significant better outcomes at a significantly faster pace.

According to the ALG, a veritable framework for actualising the goal of getting leadership right in Africa should be based emancipating the African Continent from the shackles of bad leadership; fostering and demonstrating responsible, ethical, accountable leadership for all Africans; supporting and fostering an enabling environment for businesses.

Others include to facilitate national leadership series in various African countries; to arise, seize and unleash Africa’s human potential with speed, strength and service; establish and enhance right leadership search; selection and support at all levels of government; recognise, reward and showcase performing public service leaders and institutions; initiate, develop and provide innovative solutions on policies, programmes, projects and relevant frameworks to support national development and citizens empowerment. In all these, ALG also initiates a “Speak Truth To Power (STTP) approach by being a leading voice for change in public service leadership and government performance.

The statement also elucidated on the group’s operational guiding principles that include obeying the law while carrying out the projects, placing value on citizens rights and participation, conducting activities with integrity and treating all people with dignity and respect.

Other guiding principles are applying creative, sound and practical solutions to development challenges, collaborating and partnering with mission-minded organisations, respect legitimate elections as the basis of government, encourage political participation and leadership at all levels, promote freedom of expression and right to equality and committed to being responsible, ethical citizens and leaders.

With the organization’s visionary approach through an acronym, “Responsible, Ethical, Accountable, Leadership (REAL), it also advanced its objectives by a mission statement that will inspire Africa’s greatness by driving and delivering REAL and effective governance, while adding values that defines the expected behaviour and standards for performance across the organisation and also inform stakeholders on what they can expect from the group.

“We are a dynamic and unique organisation with a strong direction and sense of purpose that fosters accountability, promotes justice, political equality productive collaboration, with integrity, truthfulness, excellence and respect for all toward leadership and societal transformation,” stated the group.

Expounding on its objectives to actual goals, the group while mentioning their work ethics noted that accountability is key. “We understand that accountability is mutual and reciprocal and is the glue that enhances effective interaction and transaction, thus we acknowledge and own up to the responsibilities we have to employees, public, community corporate and industry stakeholders. Work appropriately within any coordination structure functions and accountabilities.

“We also treat all people with dignity and respect, show respect and sensitivity towards gender culture and religious differences, challenges, prejudice, biases and intolerance in political and public service workplaces and encourage diversity wherever possible.

On integrity of the group, it stated, “We maintain high ethical standards, keep promises and resists pressure and compromise in decision making from internal and external sources and we so not abuse power or authority, while we value fairness as the best foundation for unity among all people.

“We value the ability of individuals, institutions and systems to change through relevance and resourcefulness, in ways that enhance sustainable development in the face of changing social economical and political environments.

“On diversity and equity, we are committed to equal opportunity and to diversity of experiences, backgrounds and thoughts and the value of voicing and sharing viewpoints with integrity even when difficult, unpopular or risky, while in engaging on productive collaboration, we value the contribution of other and this collaborate with others to strive for agreement on shared purpose, direction and delivery to achieve results. We engage with stakeholders and partners to strengthen leadership performance and impact.

“We value the insights holistic understanding and opinions that are steeped in truth, while fostering and environment in which citizens and leaders can speak the truth and act without fear, and also, we challenge difficult and or controversial issues and demonstrate courage in alignment with organizational mission and vision. On leadership, we are committed to inspire develop and support responsible ethical accountable leaders of all ages and gender to enhance national strategic development priorities and deliverables.”

The statement also elucidated on the group’s strategic focus areas that include political and public service leadership, Identification, development, evaluation action and accountability, policy and programme development, tracking, reporting, advocacy and action, communication, evaluation and results.

Others include civic education, citizens empowerment and national values orientation, government and governance performance, evaluation, State based business enablement environment evaluation, diaspora engagement, empowerment and investment in national businesses.

Ighodalo in a rap up statement urge Nigerians to wake up and choose the right leadership that will bring meaningful change to the country.