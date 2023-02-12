Akwa Ibom Guber: We won’t play opposition – Ibiono Ibom stakeholders

Major stakeholders in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have assured the Peoples Democratic Party that they will support it in next month’s governorship election.

The assurance comes amidst concern that the LGA could back one of its sons, Obong Bassey Akpan, who is flying the flag of the Young Peoples Party.

However when the PDP governorship candidate Pastor Umo Eno took his campaign to the area, Ibiono Ibom leaders declared that they would neither flirt with any other political party nor risk its decade-long loyalty to the PDP.

They pledged to come out and vote massively for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Pastor Umo Eno and all other candidates of the party.

Speaking at the PDP campaign rally in the LGA, key stakeholders and leaders of the LGA including Comrade Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Obong Nsima Umoh, the Abai of Ibiono, Mr. Ekopimo Polycarp, Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Ime Okon, House of Representatives candidate, Mr. Godwin Ekpo, State House of Assembly member, Mr. Aniefiok Iwaudofia, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and others said Ibiono Ibom has benefited immensely from the PDP over the years and cannot turn their back on the party at this point in time.

They noted that a handful of Ibiono people that had left to experiment with other political parties did so after accumulating enormous benefits from the PDP government, stressing that those who bite the fingers that fed them neither succeed nor go too far in their adventures.

In specific terms, Obong Nsima Umoh, who is the crowned Pillar of Ibiono Ibom likened politics to a football match with two types of spectators, namely those who cheer and clap before a goal is scored and those who clap and applaud only after a goal is scored.

According to him, those who clap before a goal is scored inspire their team to victory while the latter are merely moved by impulse. He therefore urged Ibiono people to clap now while the political goal is about to be scored.

On his part, Comrade Ini Ememobong said PDP had been providing good covering for the people of the area since 1998, adding that the major players had resolved to remain under the umbrella and not to embark on unnecessary and hasty experiments.

He said that Ibiono elite and masses have always played key roles in successive PDP administrations in the state, especially under Governor Udom Emmanuel; stressing that they were obliged to reciprocate by supporting the completion agenda of the governor by voting for Pastor Eno and all PDP candidates in the coming elections.

Also speaking, Mr. Polycarp and Iwaudofia commended Governor Emmanuel for the numerous development projects in Ibiono Ibom and the appointments of Ithwir sons and daughters into strategic positions in the government.

Overwhelmed by the spectacular show of support and enthusiasm displayed by the mammoth crowd, Pastor Eno said, as an adopted son of the LGA, he would do more for Ibiono people than any biological son of the area would have contemplated. He said he would construct the famous Use Ikot Amama Road, the Ikpanya Road linking Ibiono to Uyo, establish a fashion village, low cost housing estate, modern market and invest in commercial agriculture in the area.

Also Speaking, Governor Emmanuel who was represented by his wife, Martha, urged the people of Ibiono to vote for Pastor Eno, who, according to him, has the capacity to promote peace and development in the State.