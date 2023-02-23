Akpabuyo Attack: Group calls for indemnity of PDP members who suffered losses

…Unity sacrosanct to Party’s victory

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Political group under the aegis of the PDP Rescue Mission Support Group (RMSP), has condemned the attack on some Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River state.

The convener of the group, Hon. Dennis Abang made the call in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar.



The group bemoaned the indifference of the national which has kept mum over the mayhem unleashed on members including a serving state executive member.



While calling on the Party at the national level to reach out to members who suffered various degree of losses, it noted that many of them were still stranded with their families weeks after the mayhem.



While noting that the aim of the attack was to scare prospective voters and supporters of PDP, Abang said reaching out to those attacked would serve as motivation for them in the task ahead.



“I am making reference to the Akpabuyo mayhem because I am aware that all those whose houses were destroyed have not been reached by the leadership of the party, especially at the national level.



“The need to empathise with them is necessary because it was as a result of their involvement with the PDP that they suffered such damage,” he stated.



Recall that weeks ago about 10 Chieftains of the PDP including the state Organizing Secretary of the Party, Hon Francis Ekeng were attacked and their houses , cars including household items carted away by their attackers suspected to be thugs loyal to the APC in the area.

On the unity of the party at all level which he said was sacrosanct to the Party’s victory, the group bemoaned the inability of the party to manage the crisis with the G5, urged the leadership of the party to avoid any slip at the 11th hour.



He said the ability of the party executives at all levels to manage issues at this critical time would help the party achieve victory in the general elections.



He particularly called on the PDP to urgently initiate move to assuage the feelings of any aggrieved member no matter the status of such a member or members.



According to him, “We are at critical hour now before the elections and we must do all, including reaching out to any perceived aggrieved members of the party for the ultimate victory to be achieved.



“This becomes necessary to avoid the pitfalls of the G5; we should not undermine anybody at this critical time as we all have a little role to play towards achieving overall victory for our dear party.”



The group concluded with the promise to deliver over 5 million votes from all the South South states for the party Presidential candidates, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.