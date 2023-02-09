Akan Udofia flags-off campaign, promises new Akwa Ibom 

As the frenzy towards the forthcoming General Elections intensifies, the All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship Candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia has flagged off his campaign at the Ikot-Ekpene Township Stadium.

The event which was attended by thousands of supporters and party faithful on Wednesday, 8th February, was a carnival of sorts as the crowd sang and danced excitedly.

Speaking at the event, Udofia said his aspiration was borne out of a desire to harness the potentials of the State to create shared prosperity for the people.

He said, “All my campaign promises on based on things I had already done. As a private person, I had employed over 4,000 people, and as Governor, I will provide jobs for the people.”

He highlighted education, healthcare, infrastructure as critical areas he will focus on as Governor.

In his remarks, former Governor and APC Senatorial Candidate for Akwa Ibon North West Senatorial Zone, Obong Godswill Akpabio told the visibly excited crowd that the APC was poised to restore the glory of the State and reconnect Akwa Ibom State to the center for accelerated development and progress.

He urged them to vote for Obong Akanimo Udofia and all APC candidates at all levels.

He charged young people and students to take charge and be at the forefront of the rescue mission for the prosperity of the people of of the State.

He also expressed his appreciation to DIG Udom Ekpoudom who had resolved to close ranks and work together for the progress of the State.