Aisha Buhari one of cabals in Aso Rock – Naja’atu Mohammed

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, is one of the cabals in the Aso Rock.

Mohammed stated this while speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday

Her comment comes on the heels of statement made by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, who claimed that some Aso Rock cabals were working to frustrate the victory of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed said she (Naja’atu) was not afraid to mention names, unlike El-Rufai.