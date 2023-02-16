Air Peace set for Mumbai flights operation, meets travel agents 

By Prince Okafor

In preparation to commence Mumbai flights operations, Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has met with its travel agents regarding route network expansion.

The meeting, tagged Travel Agents Forum for Mumbai and Upcoming Routes, was attended by the airline’s top travel agents and partners in Lagos.

Speaking during the meeting, the Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, expressed appreciation to the travel agents for their support towards the growth of the brand.

She stated that the airline is embarking on an aggressive but strategic route expansion to ease the travel burden of Nigerians and provide more seamless connectivity.

Olajide who was represented by the company’s Head of Commercial and Business Development, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwerike, said: “We have a number of routes in the works. Mumbai is launching on March 31, 2023. Tel Aviv, Malabo, Congo Kinshasa, Lome and other regional destinations have been planned for commencement and announcements will be made once we finalise the arrangements.

“Passengers can connect Mumbai from Kano, Monrovia, Abuja, Accra, Port Harcourt and Douala through Lagos.

Also speaking, the Chief Pilot, Air Peace, Captain Martin Okunpolor, stated that the airline would be flying direct, nonstop to Mumbai. He added that Delhi operations would follow subsequently, after the Mumbai operations have gained some momentum.

“Air Peace will be deploying its wide-body, luxury Boeing 777 aircraft for the route and plans to begin with two weekly flight frequencies.

“The Indian airspace is not new to Air Peace as the airline operated special charter flights to the country during the COVID-19 period.

“Passengers will enjoy the flight experience and we have well-trained and richly experienced pilots that operate our international flights, and Mumbai will not be an exception”, Captain Okunpolor said.