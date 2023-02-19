A’Ibom: Police arrest 15 persons over destruction of banks

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has announced the arrest of 15 persons over alleged destruction of banks in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Oron on Sunday.

“We received information that some banks were attacked in Oron local government and the police immediately swung into action.



“As we speak about 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident,” MacDon said.

Recall that the attack occurred on Friday when some youths protested over scarcity of Naira notes.



“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi expressed sadness about the situation and directed Divisional Police Officers in the affected local governments to ensure that there is no further break down of law and order,” he said.



MacDon added that commissioner has called on residents to be law abiding as anyone caught vandalising public property would be dealt with decisively.



He said that the Police would do everything possible to ensure that Akwa Ibom remained one of the most peaceful state in Nigeria.



Residents are already afraid that banks in the area may not open on Monday following alleged directive by the union of bank employees to their members not to go to work where there were attacks on banking facilities.



A source in the area said no fewer than three banks located along Oron road in the local government and a Cold Room belonging to a member of National Assembly were destroyed during the protest.