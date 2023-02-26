A’Ibom: Heavy security presence at INEC Headquarters

..As EO’s begin to arrive collation center

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THERE is heavy presence of security operatives especially the Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) both infront and inside State Headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commissíon, along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

This is as only five ⁿElectoral Officers have been spotted at the Presidential collation center, INEC Headquarters as at the time of filing this report.

Some political party agents have even arrived the centre more than two hours ago.

Meanwhile, findings revealed that collation of results for the Senate and House of Representatives were still ongoing in the constituencies.