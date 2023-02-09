A’Ibom guber election: Court dismisses cases seeking to disqualify Akpan

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has dismissed two Lawsuits seeking disqualification of Senator Bassey Akpan, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, from contesting the March 11, 2023 election.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday February 9, the presiding Judge,ustice M.A. Oyetenu, of Court 1, dismissed both cases for lack of Merit.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Sunday Francis Ekanem and that of Zenith Labour Party, Nsikak Hogan Thomas, had filed their cases on December 14, 2022, challenging Akpan’s eligibility to contest the poll.

The duo had in their separate Lawsuits with numbers FHC/ ABJ/CS/2304/2022 (FCH/UY/11/2023) and FHC/UY/CS/357/2022 respectively, asked the court to declare that Akpan is not qualified to contest, because his jail sentence has not reached 10years.

Both governorship candidates had argued that the YPP candidate was not eligible since he was sentenced to imprisonment on December 1, 2022.

They also asked the court, among other things, to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to delete Senator Akpan’s name and the YPP logo from the ballot.

However, during the court proceeding Thursday ,following a strong counter suit filed by Senator Akpan’s legal team, the ZLP and PRP candidates decided to file for withdrawal of their case, after they realised that their argument lacked merit in law.

Accordingly the court dismissed both cases for lack of merit.