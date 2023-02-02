…Tinubu crossed the line— PDP Campaign Organisation

By Chioma Onuegbu

REACTIONS have continued to trail the unguarded remarks by presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, during his rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had while reacting same Monday, expressed disappointment that instead of selling his manifesto to the people, Tinubu ended up abusing his principal, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, and threatened his life.

Reacting in a statement, yesterday, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, AIIA, gave Tinubu and his co-conspirators seven days to retract the threats and to apologise or risk immediate legal actions.

In the statement by its Chairman, Stephen Abia, AIIA said failure of Tinubu and the organisers of the January 30, 2023 rally to voluntarily retract the unfortunate and unguarded threats to the life of Governor Udom after 24 hours made them to conclude that the threats were real, premeditated and seriously conceived.

He said: “We are hereby constrained to state as follows: That we consider as worrisome, the threat to the life of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the shabby outburst by Mr. Tinubu.

“That we take serious exception to such unwarranted, unfortunate, and uncontrollable height of vituperation by Mr. Tinubu on our state and people as the governor, Mr. Emmanuel without mincing words, is the face of Akwa Ibom State.

“Subsequently, we are giving Bola Tinubu and all his co-conspirators seven days to retract the threats and apologise to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State or risk immediate legal actions.

“That having been accorded the peaceful, serene and secure atmosphere to campaign in Akwa Ibom State, and having been graciously accorded the use of our state facilities by the same Governor Emmanuel, it is crystal clear that the affront was premeditated and out of heavy ill-will and grudging contempt.”