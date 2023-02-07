Ahead 2023: Ejele, a big fish in a big pond

By Anthony Okotie

UNDOUBTEDLY, the name Ejele, rings bell in the political space in Delta State. He trudges the political clime with a mien that suggest that he’s a master of the game like a colossus. Those who are familiar with his antecedents would easily concur that Ejele, whose real names are Michael Diden, has indeed, tested the depth of the troubled political waters of Delta State with both feet.

His contemporaries believed that Ejele, as he is fondly called, understands the arithmetic equations of politics. He was reputed to be one of the pillars of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration. Diden wielded so such influence on his Itsekiri kinsmen. The secret behind his overbearing influence was largely predicated on his burning passion for his people. He is troubled by the glaring hardships his kinsmen are daily confronted with.

Ejele, known for his philanthropic strides, has bailed out many youths and women in his immediate community from poverty through his empowerment project. The renowned politician has mentored youths to realise their innate potentials.

Diden who pastors a church known as Mega Praise ministry in Sapele is never tired of extending a helping hand to the less privileged in the society.

It was in the light of this that he instituted a scholarship pilot scheme that would help to reduce the burden of school fees on parents, specifically designed to aid indigent students as well as source for capital to assist artisans who desire to ply their trade.

It was in the light of all these that Evangelist Diden opted to run for the Senate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming elections that is barely few weeks away. He is billed to represent the people of Delta South.

In one of his recent interviews, Evangelist Diden was quoted as saying that his foray into the troubled water of politics was mainly to complement his philanthropic works, adding that his envisaged emergence as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would afford him the opportunity to pull many of his kinsmen already entangled in the web of poverty to wealth.

Benin River Vanguard, a none governmental organisation, NGO, domiciled in Koko, Ejele’s constituency, attested that Evangelist Diden has indeed provided hope for the hopeless within his immediate community and environs.

The spokesman of the Benin River Vanguard, Alfred Ayemotse, disclosed that no fewer than 200 students from different higher institutions of learning are currently benefiting from Ejele’s pilot scholarship scheme.

Mejebi who currently works with the Benin River Vanguard, claimed to be one of the mentees of Ejele. Hear him: “Evangelist Diden will not give you fish but will teach how to fish. We were about 20 of us in number he was mentoring on how to make ends meet. Today, virtually all of us are into one trade or the other courtesy of his benevolence. I personally tapped from his ocean of wisdom. Hence, I’m good in what I’m doing today.”

Pa Oritsejelomi, a 70 years grandpa who resides in Delta, disclosed that two of his children are proud beneficiaries of Ejele’s empowerment schemes, adding that his children were drifting away from the realities of life before Evangelist Diden dusted and eventually made them what they are today.

The grandpa expressed optimism that Evangelist Diden’s journey to the Senate would help alleviate the suffering of the people in Delta South constituency.

Also, another of Ejele’s mentee who gave his names as Emiko Tosan, assured that Ejele’s electoral victory would engender sporadic development in the Delta South constituency.

“We know him to be honest and transparent in all his dealings. I have no doubt that he would not divert constituency funds allocated for development projects in his constituency. Besides, he would use his political influence to attract industries to the area and even ensure that our slot in the federal civil service is not forcefully taken away from us by dominant ethnic groups as it has been the practice,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Patrick Itor, a grass-root politician and a serving Commissioner in the Delta State Sports Commission, urged the electorate in Delta South constituency to overwhelmingly vote for Evangelist Diden in the forthcoming general elections because he’s trusted, reliable and dependable.

The spokesman of Benin River Vanguard, however, disclosed that his organisation has finalised arrangement on how to mobilise the people to vote Ejele for Senate because he has proven to be a tested politician with a golden heart.

Evangelist Diden in his numerous campaigns, consistently assured the people of democratic dividends upon assumption of office.

These special qualities of his, no doubt, have endeared some of his followers to put together his biography which will be launched anytime from now.

Okotie, a social commentator, wrote from Warri, Delta State