Aggrieved Nigerian Governors should join Sowore’s party – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has asked Governors aggrieved with their parties to join the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in his party.

Recall that some Governors are at loggerheads with the leadership of their parties especially as the general elections approaches.

Some of the Governors have also been involved in prolonged legal battles with their parties.

Advising them, the former lawmaker said Sowore’s party could offer the Governors some sort of succor as the party is crisis-free.

“Governors who are aggrieved with their parties should join Brother Sowore’s Revolutionary party where there is no crisis. They should only be ready to go to court daily, Jog weekly and protest monthly.”