Again, riot breaks out in Ibadan over naira, fuel scarcity

…as two policemen reportedly injured

By Adeola Badru

The iwo-Road axis of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was on Friday boiled again, as some youths took to the major road to protest the continued naira/fuel scarcity in the state.

An unspecified number of casualties are already recorded, as the police say they are bringing the situation under control.

The development is coming after All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and some state governors’ opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to obey the Supreme Court’s order to allow old naira notes to be used as legal tender concurrently with the new notes.

Vanguard recall that Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), among others, are urging their citizens to disregard Buhari’s and CBN’s directives.

The chaos at Iwo-road- Iyana-church axis, in the early hours of Friday, left commuters stranded at the bus stops and highways, as the angry youths blocked the roads.

Witnesses claime that scarcity of the new naira notes and its attendant economic hardship was the major cause of the riot.

Efforts to get the state’s Police Public Relations Offer, SP Adewale Osifeso to react to the reported two injured policemen, proved abortive, as he did not respond to several calls placed across to him.