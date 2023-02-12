Again, PDP accuses Tinubu, APC of plotting to derail democracy

.

…urges Nigerians to resist plot to postpone polls

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to continue to resist the pressure by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization to postpone the 2023 general election.

This call was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesman of the PDP Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “Our campaign again alerts that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization is desperate for a postponement of the 2023 elections as part of its design to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilize the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on our country, having come to a conclusion that its Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been rejected by Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has been made aware of how agents of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, led by a governor of an APC-controlled North West State, were firmly resisted by INEC and other well-meaning prominent personalities in the country in a recent meeting where the Tinubu agents had gone to canvass for the postponement of the 2023 polls.

“Apparently frustrated, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign has reportedly increased its pressure on INEC while scaling up its notorious resort to public incitements, incendiary comments wild allegations on the policy with the view to further orchestrate violence and heighten tension to justify its demands for election postponement.”

Ologbondiyan further said, “This accounts for recent reckless allegations by unscrupulous officials of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, which has also lined up a series of false alarms, lies and distortions, with the objective of instilling confusion and insecurity in the polity.

“It is clear that Tinubu, having been demystified and having come to the end of his political games in the face of the dazzling popularity of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is now desperate for a face-saving measure, for which his campaign is ready to derail our democratic process.”

He also said Nigerians can recall that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign had in a recent statement officially conceded to Atiku Abubakar’s electoral superiority to Senator Tinubu, wherein it also stated that Atiku Abubakar is well-grounded, more popular and poised to sweep the poll in most states of the country.

According to the PDP Spokesman, “What Nigerians expect of Tinubu, at this time, is to humbly accept his rejection and quit the presidential race, especially now that he has refused to engage in debates or unscripted interviews.

“Tinubu has no message; he has no solutions for the myriads of problems brought upon our nation by the APC administration where he plays a leading role.

“It is clear that Tinubu is only in the race for his self-aggrandizement and not for the good of the Nigerians, which explains his resort to brawling, entitlement mentality, threats, incitements and willingness to destroy our nation.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, therefore, urges Nigerians and INEC to remain at alert and continue to resist the shenanigans of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign in its plots to derail our democracy.

The PDP campaign expressed confidence that Nigerians are ready for the 2023 general elections as already scheduled by INEC; they are resolute in their determination to free our nation from the stranglehold of the APC by voting in Atiku Abubakar as the next President.

This, the campaign said is to enable Atiku and Okowa to start the work of rebuilding and returning our nation to the path of unity, peace, national stability and economic prosperity.