Again, IWA donates solar, cash support to market women in ward 11

By Gabriel Olawale

As 2023 election gathers momentum, the leading house of Assembly Candidate in Abeokuta South Constinuecy II under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), honorable Igbaleye Wasiu Ayodele popularly known as IWA has again put smile on market women in Itamorin ward 11 faces today in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media Adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu said IWA supported the market women in Itamorin ward 11 with two solar power supply and two hundred thousand naira to support their businesses.

IWA urged them to accept the gift with good faith because this is the little way he can support them for now, he urged them to support him to represent the good people Abeokuta South Constituency II at the state house of Assembly in the fourth coming election.

According to him; “I know what my people want and i will do more if emerged, i have always promised never to stop my philanthropist gesture to support my people, please vote for me to represent you at Abeokuta South Constinuecy II at the OGHA”.

If we can recalled, IWA has been contributing to the growth of his constients and helping the needy, support him and vote for him to be victorious so that he can continue his good deeds.